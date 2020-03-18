Local bar gives free meals to fellow service industry employees out of work

Wednesday evening, Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver that will allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to patrons.

It's in response to the financial hardship many in the hospitality industry are facing including the Corner Bar on Northgate.

After closing the bar Monday, Barry Ivins opened it back up Wednesday for a few hours to help fellow servers who are out of work.

"We had a fully stocked kitchen ready to open on Tuesday for St. Patrick's Day. Instead of putting that food up and freezing it, we were like, let's cook it up and give it out to all the service industry people and try to help those guys now when they're going to have a tough time coming up for the next week, or however long," said Ivins.

From restaurant servers to Uber drivers, more than 100 people lined up outside the bar for a free meal.

"Everyone was happy that we did this," said Ivins. "It's the least we could do right now, you know? Everyone's about to go through a hard time right now and we're just trying to help where we can."

But in typical Brazos Valley fashion, those who showed up also gave back, because they understand these workers may not know what's next for them.

"A lot of people are going to be losing jobs and we don't know how long. I guess it means to me that we either need to work together as a community to figure this out? Stay in quarantine?" said Ryley Chapman, a bartender at The Corner Bar. "There's. a lot. It's a lot going on. It's a lot for everybody."

In these challenging times, Ivins reminds his staff and his service industry friends that they will get through this.

"We'll regroup and come back stronger when we beat the hell out of COVID-19," said Ivins.