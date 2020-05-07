Local bar owners meet to send concerns to state leaders

Several bar owners in Bryan and College Station met Thursday to share their concerns and discuss reopening plans.

The group is also planning to write letters voicing their frustration to Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and state Representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal. These bar owners have seen their establishments closed for nearly two months now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As restaurants and other businesses have slowly been able to reopen under guidance from the state, bar owners are frustrated. They feel they are ready to reopen and can do so safely.

Aaron Cohen, one of the owners of Angry Elephant in College Station, said some of his employees have families to provide for and need their income back.

“Obviously, we know that Greg Abbott is working very hard and he has a monumental task ahead of him to try to reopen Texas. We’re just trying to illustrate, you know, some of the gaps in the blanket law that he said about the 51% alcohol. I feel like bars kind of get a bad rap. You know, what I’m trying to let people realize, we’re all professionals," said Cohen.

Barry Ivins owns bars in Bryan and College Station. He organized getting the group together and said bars can safely operate.

“We kind of feel we should be operating the same guidelines as the restaurants and we just kind of got together to come up with the bullet points we think we need to presented to the governor, why we should reopen, and operate like a restaurant during this period," Ivins said.

The group said they are also looking at safety procedures to put in place when they are allowed to reopen. Several owners said they aren’t in favor of screening customers over privacy concerns. The bar owners said they are in favor of screening their employees' health before working and operating at reduced capacity like restaurants are practicing.