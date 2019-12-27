Local bars and stores prepare for the Texas Bowl

Aggies from far and wide made their way to Houston on Friday to watch Texas A&M and Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

The teams hadn't met since the Aggies were in the Big 12 Conference in 2011, just two days before they announced their big move to the SEC.

On the way to NRG Stadium, multiple fans drove through College Station to pick up some fan merchandise at Aggieland Outfitters.

Two of those fans are Ashley Loyd and Michelle Curry.

"My friend and I do this every year," said Loyd. "We always do a road trip for the bowl game, so it's our yearly tradition."

Another person that stopped by Aggieland Outfitters had mixed feelings.

"Our oldest daughter graduated from Oklahoma State University, and our youngest one goes to school here," said Sue Ellen Thomas. She said she has to be unbiased.

"I will be cheering for both teams, so people will probably look at me as a strange person for every touchdown being scored," she said.

Aggieland Outfitter's Team Member Jake Zamora said people from all over went through their store Friday.

"We've had people from Oklahoma, Dallas, and as far as Louisiana come in that were headed down to Houston," said Zamora.

Although multiple people hit the road for the game, some people stayed in Aggieland to watch.

One of those places is Carney's Pub & Grill in Bryan.

Owner Barry Ivins said he was expecting a good turnout.

"It's a great place to be for the game. We have a lot of locals that come in and everyone bleeds maroon," Ivins said.

One fan at Carney's said he thinks this game will be a good indication for what's to come.

"It's not really what I think is exactly going to happen on the field, but it's time for everyone around here in Aggieland to get excited about this game," Wes Ryburn said. "This is a stepping stone for what's going to be happening for the next couple of years, and it's going to be great."