Local bar owners anxious for answers about reopening

Bars have been shut down for months, and local bar owners are anxious for answers from the governor.

Barry Ivins, owner of The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill in College Station, says they didn’t expect to be closed this long when they locked their doors in March.

“I thought we would be back open one week, two weeks later. But here we are two months later," said Ivins.

The bar sits empty, tables stacked, TVs off, with no confirmed end in sight.

Art of War owner Chris Lawrence says they have had a lot more questions than answers during this pandemic.

“We just have no knowledge of anything at this point and we are not getting anything from the state as far as guidance goes,” said Lawrence.

Two weeks ago, restaurants were allowed to open to dine-in customers but only at 25% occupancy and with specific guidelines. An establishment is considered a bar if 51% or more of their sales come from alcohol. Those were not allowed to reopen on May 1.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says they plan to help bars with the guidelines and regulations once they are released. But at this point, don’t specifically know what they will be.

“People around the state are going to start opening and we don’t have guidance if that is legal or not and it’s a slippery slope when you have to break the law to earn a living,” said Ivins.

Bar owners say that opening up is not something they can just do overnight. There are steps involved, like ordering food and alcohol, stocking up, and re-hiring staff.

“I don’t know that our bartender is going to be able to come back. I don’t know if our staff will be there. There is a lot to weigh in on how to navigate and properly prepare for an opening,” said Lawrence.

Both owners are hoping to get more clarity next week when the governor is expected to address the next steps in reopening.

