Local bars gear up ahead of Super Bowl LIV

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs get ready ahead of Sunday’s game, local bars say they are doing the same thing.

"We have a lot more staff to make sure we can take care of everyone’s needs,” said Chris Kelby, manager at Mo’s Irish Pub.

Kelby says they are pulling out all the stops for Super Bowl LIV.

"DJ Rob will be here from noon till kick-off and the inflatable screen we will have out there with sound. We have over 40 TV’s, the patio will be hopping, and it has its own bar so you won’t have to wait for a drink,” Kelby said.

Kelby says they typically have a crowd during big games and he says they expect Sunday to be no different.

"The past has been crazy. The patio is open, we’ve got so much room, the sound is blaring everywhere, it’s just a really fun energetic environment,” said Kelby.

Right down the road at the Corner Bar and Grill in Northgate, manager David Godinez says they're getting ready for the big day as well.

"It's a big game, Super Bowls are always a big game and us being a sports bar and having so many TV’s, were going to ramp up the staff,” said Godinez.

Godinez says they are looking forward to having an exciting crowd.

"It’s going to be 76 degrees tomorrow, rooftop weather, football inside here, it will be electric so I think it will be a great crowd,” Godinez said,

Both managers agree that they hope it’s a good game, but both are pulling for the same team.

"I think the Chiefs are going to pull it out. I really do I think it is going to be a great game, but I think they just have too high powered of an offense,” said Kelby.

"I’m going for my boy Patrick Mahomes. I mean he is just an exciting player so that's who I will be rooting for,” said Godinez.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

