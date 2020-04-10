Local high school baseball players host virtual story time

Since the Bryan High baseball team has some extra time while the season is on hold, the players found something to do for younger students.

They've been hosting virtual story times for a couple of weeks. The players nominate each other to record themselves reading their favorite book. The video is posted to the Bryan High Baseball Twitter account and Facebook page for children to enjoy.

“It felt good because I got to read a book to someone that hasn’t gotten a book read to them,” said Eric Perez.

The team says it’s a great way for them to stay connected while giving back to the community.

“We’re just trying to keep them active and we want them to learn and keep their brains going,” said Stone Farris.

