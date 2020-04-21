Local beverage distributor donates $10k to Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund

A local beverage distribution company, Kristen Distributing, has donated $10,000 to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The relief fund is a to support local non-profit organizations and small businesses that face economic uncertainty as the region continues to follow CDC, state and city guidelines designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The funds are used to help non-profits provide food, rent and utility relief for residents and help small businesses provide payroll assistance for their employees

“We want to be involved in ensuring that one day they will be able to open their doors again. Now is the time to support the businesses, that for so long have been supporting us. The Bryan/College Station bar and restaurant owners are resilient, and we can’t wait until the day we can cheers with them in person. Until then, we must find ways to lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Kristen Distributing President, John Kristen.

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund has raised over $707,600 through local businesses and philanthropic donors.

Businesses and non-profit organizations can apply for relief from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund at uwbv.org/covid19. Application periods and reviews will continue until all funds have been dispersed.

Anyone can donate to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19. You can find the link in the related link section.

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is managed by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, and the cities of Bryan and College Station.