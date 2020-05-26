Local bike stores seeing low supplies of new bikes

Some local businesses are seeing an unusual spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local bicycle shops say they are getting flooded with calls from people interested in buying bicycles. As people have looked to break up the challenges of sheltering in place, many Americans have increased their time outdoors and have resumed recreational activities.

"The bike industry didn’t see this coming and at this point, we’re basically out of bikes, new bikes anyway," said Robert Rose, owner of Cycles Etc. in College Station.

He and other bike stores in town said Tuesday they've had calls from customers wanting to buy bikes.

"We’re having a mini bike boom essentially at this point and it has to do with social distancing needs, fighting cabin fever, mental health you know all of the above and getting kids out, getting their energy out a little bit," said Rose.

He has been staying busy maintaining bikes and taking calls for new sales.

"New bikes are becoming increasingly hard to find. My understanding, there's about three main factories in China that make the majority of the bikes that we see in this country and so I think until we can get shipments and production from those factories we probably won't see any new bikes in the very near future," said Rose.

Over at Central Park a little girl was riding her new bike near a basketball court. Her family said even pawn shops have seen a run.

"I'm seeing quite a bit of families, groups of four and five you know they do look like mom and dad and some kids and stuff riding along with them. It’s good to see, it’s cute," said Judy Sikes, a bicycle rider from Bryan.

She's glad to see small businesses benefiting as she stopped inside Cycles Etc.

"Hoping he’s selling a lot of bikes and it's good for his business," she added.

"If you don’t have a bike you may have to find a pre-owned bike and have it fixed up a bit," said Rose.

He also said he's gotten calls from as far away as Lubbock and Washington, DC from people looking to buy bikes.