Local boys and girls club looking to start 2020 on the right foot

It's the time of the year when giving back means a little bit more and the Boys and Girls Club is a great place to start.

This year marks the 60th anniversary for the Boys and Girls Club for Bryan-College Station and the organization is looking to close the year out with a bang.

Their end of the year campaign is looking for donations that help make a difference for children who attend the Boys and Girls Club.

The best way to contribute is by mailing in your donations to P.O. Box 524 in Bryan. You can also stop by and drop it off at the club.