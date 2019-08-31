Local breastfeeding groups show awareness documentary

In downtown Bryan Saturday, two local organizations celebrated National Black Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month.

Members of the La Leche League of Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley Breastfeeding Coalition joined forces to promote a free screening at the Queen Theatre of "Chocolate Milk: The Documentary."

The film explores the racial divide in breastfeeding rates across the United States.

La Leche League leaders say "African American women have the lowest rates of breastfeeding initiation, as well as continuation at 6 months and 12 months, compared with all other racial/ethnic groups in the United States."

It's something one volunteer hopes can start a conversation in the Brazos Valley.

"What we're looking to do is connect with our local families just to make sure they're getting the care and information, and forming an informed personal choice to either breastfeed or not breastfeed," said one La Leche League volunteer, Elaina Luksovsky.

This is the 7th year for National Black Breastfeeding Week.