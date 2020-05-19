Local breweries planning to reopen under new guidance from state

After being closed for two months, local breweries are able to reopen on Friday.

Chris Steele, co-owner of Blackwater Draw in Downtown Bryan, says these last couple of months have been difficult.

Steele says the brewery was still able to sell to-go beer, but that is not a big money generator.

Friday, the taproom will reopen and feature a new lemon drop hefeweizen beer for customers.

The brewery staff has removed tables to make sure customers can maintain a safe distance from each other and they will be serving beers in plastic cups.

Steele says this reopening couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's now or never. I mean, that's the point we are at. We have lost so much of our revenue as well as any bar. Every 51% establishment is at its wit's end, and everybody, so we have to open," said Steele.

The taproom will open Friday at 5:00 p.m.

