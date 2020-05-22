Local business opens under different phases of "Open Texas"

Local winery, Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, has been operating differently during this pandemic.

During the shutdown, the winery operations at Messina Hof were the only part allowed to operate as it was considered an essential business.

As Governor Abbott releases new phases of “Open Texas,” different parts of this business are now able to reopen to the community.

First, May 8, The Vintage House Restaurant was able to open at 25% capacity, and then on May 22, it was able to expand its occupancy to 50%.

Additionally, on May 22, the tasting room and wine bar will now open at 25% capacity.

According to Karen Bonarrigo, Messina Hof Estate Winery & Resort’s Chief Administrative Officer and Owner, Messina Hof has been going through a lot of protocols internally to prepare for reopening. They've been doing staff training and sanitation measures to ensure the best customer experience under the state guidelines.

"Now they [customers] can come into the tasting room and do tastings and get a glass of wine and go sit outside if they wish or sit inside,” said Bonarrigo. “We have all of those protocols taken care of about spacing and distance and sanitation. Our whole team is trained up to make sure your wine experience is enjoyable and relaxing."

While the Brazos Valley has been sheltering in place, the grapes have been flourishing in the Bryan vineyard.

According to Bonarrigo, the grapes at Messina Hof don't seem to notice that the world is in a global pandemic. The winery is seeing one of the biggest crop loads they have ever had, which Messina Hof considers a blessing along with this reopening.

"We are very excited,” said Bonarrigo. "We have missed people so much. It has been great to have the support of the local community and to have members in town that are just jumping for joy to visit again."

If you're still not comfortable going out to the winery for a glass of wine, Messina Hof is still offering curbside and delivery services on wine. Additionally, for vineyard cuisine, they are offering curbside pickup, family packs, and delivery with UberEats.

Messina Hof is currently open Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. The Vintage House Restaurant on the property is open Thursday through Saturday 12 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Messina Hof is located at 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

