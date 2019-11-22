Local business destroyed by tornado preparing to reopen

It’s been seven months since Epicures Catering in Bryan was hit by a tornado that destroyed the building.

Since then, the business has been undergoing a makeover. It's now at a new location off Elmo Weedon in College Station and changing services.

“We’re no longer Epicures Catering. We’re Epicures,” said owner Danny Morrison. “We’ve been rebranding a little bit, and what we want to do on rebranding is get away from full meals, and do a lot more hors d’oeuvres and happy hour style food.”

He says it’s been a slow process but they’re hoping to officially open by the first week of December.

“Two weeks ago we were in here layering the floor and reworking all this plumbing and trying to install everything,” said Morrison.

Although his world was flipped upside down after the tornado, Morrison says he’s happy where he is now.

“God has blessed me and He’s got all things in good times,” said Morrison.

Despite the setback, Epicures will still host its 36th annual Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley.

The business has partnered up with United Way of the Brazos Valley and Chartwell’s at Texas A&M University to help deliver free meals to families in the Brazos Valley.

Residents interested in receiving a free meal have until Monday at

10:00 a.m. to call 2-1-1 Texas or (877) 541-7905 if your area code is not a 979 number.

Last year, more than 1,600 free meals were delivered to local residents.

Volunteers are also needed to help deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day. If you're interested, Click here

