Local business donates tools to construction science students

This school year 25 students are joining the Construction Science program at the new Career and Technical Education School (CTE) in Bryan ISD.

“It’s really exciting being the first class, the first group of people to ever be in a new program that helps people in their careers,” said Angel Espinoza, a junior student in the program.

As they start to get into the swing of things, they’ll be doing more hands-on projects.

Thanks to McCoy’s Building Supply they’ll have the tools to do it. Monday the business donated 42 tool belts fully stocked. The $10,000 donation is something the students get to keep after graduation.

“Let’s invest a little bit in these kids and invest in our future because these students are our future,” said Bret Cathey, store manager.

John Templeton says it’s only week two, but his students are ready to hit the ground running.

“Since day one these kids have been super pumped about being involved. They’re eager and they’re ready,” said Templeton.

