Local business giving out free disinfectant spray

Employees at one local business are working to help fill the need for disinfectant spray during this pandemic.

Napa Auto Parts in Bryan is giving out free disinfectant spray to anyone who drives up to the store.

Monday through Friday, employees are standing under a blue tent giving it out. They say all you need to take is a container, whether it is a spray container, an empty milk gallon, or anything you have on hand. The manager says there is no limit on the size they will fill.

Manager J.W. Polka says they are fortunate enough to have had a few 55-gallon drums of a concentrated version of this cleaner, so they diluted it and began giving it out. Polka says the mixture is safe to use on any surface.

“It is important to give back to the community and just help with the anxiety of those people at home who are quarantined and need to keep their homes safe and disinfected,” said Polka.

The drive-thru will only be for the weekdays, but Polka says people who need it this weekend can walk into the store and the employees can fill up the container for them inside.

