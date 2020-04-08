Local business hands out McDonald's meals to elderly living alone

Local businesses are easing the lives of the elderly by bringing them meals.

Local McDonald's owners reached out to Comfort Keepers to see what they could do to help those that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Staff members at Comfort Keepers passed out McDonald's cheeseburgers and apple slices to those living at Crestview Assisted Living and Lampstand Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bryan. They also visited some of their clients around town.

"We are going through great pains right now to make sure that we can do this in a way that protects people's health and safety," said Comfort Keepers owner Aron Collins. "As long as we can brighten someone's day while also protecting their health and wellbeing, we will do this as often as we can and as often as people will let us and are comfortable."

This was only a pilot run but if things go well, they plan to hand out more meals next week.