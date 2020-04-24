Local business hands out free pizza to community

Nothing like picking up a pizza to feed the family, and it only tastes better when it's free.

On Friday, Nikki Pederson Talent, a talent agency in Downtown Bryan, teamed up with Double Dave's Pizzaworks to hand out 300 free pizzas to the community.

"We have to be thankful for a time like this because everybody is going through so much right now, and we don’t know when we’re going to get out of it," said Michael Dupree after driving through to pick up his free pizza. "So this is great."

Nikki Pederson, owner of the talent agency, says this was her way of providing a little support to her neighbors during a tough time.

"It was our turn to give back," said Pederson. "So many people in this community are doing what they can to give back to those who are less fortunate. And maybe it’s a temporary less fortunate, but in the interim, we can all pull together and each do our part."

The event was supposed to run noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, but all 300 pizzas were handed out by 12:45 p.m.