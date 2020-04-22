Local business making adjustments ahead of Gov. Abbott's retail-to-go plan

Starting Friday, Governor Greg Abbott is encouraging retail stores to begin curbside and delivery options.

Sabi Boutique is just one of many local businesses that were deemed non-essential during the fight against COVID-19 and have been closed for more than a month now.

Co-owner Meredith McAuliffe says they've been able to sell products online but they're hoping the change in COVID-19 restrictions will boost business and customers' spirits.

"We're going to be FaceTiming customers. We're going to do curbside pickup, contactless and we're also delivering in the Bryan College Station area," said McAuliffe.

Store hours will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for FaceTime shopping sprees, and online or over the phone purchases.

McAuliffe says COVID-19 has provided some obstacles but they're making it work.

"It has definitely been a unique situation. We're all struggling to an extent but we have really transitioned how we're operating," said McAuliffe.

Abbott has provided a list of guidelines for stores to follow in order to keep staff and customers safe. Some of those include proper sanitation, wearing masks, and minimizing contact while collecting payment. You can find that full list by clicking here

"We're excited about the opportunity of the economy reopening but we want to make sure we do it in the safest way possible for our customers, our staff, and our families," said McAuliffe.

Wednesday and Thursday Sabi Boutique will be donating 25% of its online sales to the Brazos Valley FoodBank. The store owners are going to make an additional donation by matching that amount.

