Local business owner finds way to say thank you to medical staff

Sign Gypsies Owner Gretchen Tew wants to make sure medical staff in the Brazos Valley have a smile on their face when they walk into work.

Free of cost, Tew and her team have been assembling signs in front of local businesses, schools and now, hospitals.

“We’re just out here spreading joy during this difficult time,” said Tew. “We just wanted to get some smiles on people’s faces and just to brighten up the atmosphere and get people to smile knowing that it’s going to be okay once everything is over.”

Tew said it’s her way of thanking these people that are working diligently to fight COVID-19.

“My husband is a first responder, and my heart just goes out to those nurses and doctors just working day in and day out to do everything they’re doing,” said Tew. “It doesn’t cost me anything, and that’s perfectly fine.”

The company is also doing signs for birthdays and other celebrations that might’ve been canceled. You can visit the link in the related links section for more information.