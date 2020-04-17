Local business owner ready to reopen under Gov. Abbott's retail-to-go plan

In an effort to get the economy moving again, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that retail stores will be allowed to sell items curbside or by delivery.

“Retailers are such an important part of our economy. They provide you with products that you need and want and they create so many jobs,” said Abbott.

The news has brought excitement to business owners like Karen Kasper. Kasper owns Witt’s End in College Station and has been closed for nearly a month due to COVID-19.

“We were deemed non-essential and since then we’ve just been holding on tight," said Kasper.

Kasper says she’s been trying to sell what she can through her Witt’s End Box Program, which allows you to try on clothes at home and online.

“We do have a website, and we’ve been posting things on Instagram and Facebook," she said.

Starting April 24, stores that can limit the contact between their customers will be able to open.

Kasper says she’s excited to start selling more products but is still putting her staff’s safety first.

“I want them to be comfortable and ready to come back. I definitely want to be thorough in educating them and educating myself as well and having us ready to encounter the public,” said Kasper.

The governor has put a set of guidelines in place that retailers and customers will have to follow. Some of those include screening employees, proper sanitation and minimizing contact while collecting payment.

