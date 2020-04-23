Local business partaking in comfort care package program

A local business is now offering comfort care packages, part of an initiative by Governor Greg Abbott.

Blue Baker in College Station is donating free meals that feed four to six people to Twin City Mission’s Youth and Family Services.

David Fox, founder of Blue Baker, says that they are excited to continue supporting families in the community.

"It is a way for people who are sitting at home wishing they could help to directly and quickly help others in our community that don't have the ability to buy dinner,” said Fox.

Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission says this gesture means the world to the families that the organization helps. Crozier says many of the families they work with already have food insecurity, and with unemployment rising, it is getting worse.

"The families that are getting these meals are so blessed beyond belief. Blue Baker and their staff and employees are blessed beyond belief, along with the whole community as a whole,” said Crozier. “We will get through this because we are doing something together."

To donate a meal, you can either add it on when ordering a meal at Blue Baker or click here.

