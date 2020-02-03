Local business printing Super Bowl apparel to be sold nationwide

As confetti rained down in Miami and the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi trophy in the air, a local business fired up their printing presses and began to produce official Super Bowl LIV merchandise.

C.C. Creations is the 8th largest printing operation in the nation, and they were one of the few companies selected across the nation to produce merchandise to “be sold exclusively through the online website of the official NFL licensee, Fanatics,” according to C.C. Creations.

Within 48 hours of the conclusion of the game, C.C. Creations will fulfill a 40,000 unit order to Fanatics, which will include printing, packaging, and shipping of hooded sweatshirts and women’s long sleeve shirts that incorporate the Chiefs Super Bowl team logo, according to C.C. Creations.

"The next two days for us, Monday and Tuesday, are all about getting this done, getting these shirts out of our facility,” said C.C. Creations owner and C.EO, Kenny Lawson. “The printing part gets done in the first twenty-four hours and then it goes to bagging and tagging and getting them ready to ship."

The process entails using their presses to print the design on the shirts and sweatshirts, and then hand tagging, folding, and bagging the merchandise. Their ability to successfully fulfill a large order in a small time frame is one of the reasons they were selected for the job.

“We've got 15 years of experience of doing this type of work, so they [Fanatics] know what we are about,” said Lawson. “When you have that experience, they have confidence in you and making sure that they know because these have to get out in a timely matter.”

“We call it hot market. It's our kind of claim to fame and why we are one of the companies in the nation doing this,” said Lawson.

According to Lawson, not many printing companies get this opportunity, and they are thankful Fanatics comes to Bryan and chooses C.C. Creations.

Timing is everything, and now that the Kansas City Chiefs are crowned Super Bowl Champions, people are ready to buy the merchandise, according to Lawson. Therefore, everyone on staff is helping to complete the order are fast and orderly as possible.

“It only happens once a year, so we get an opportunity to come in and that all hands on deck mentality with our employees,” said Lawson. “It really makes me proud as an owner to see what we are doing."

“Everyone gets excited about it,” said Lawson. “I mean they know and they will see this shirt on TV. They will see it around the country and they know, 'Hey I printed that shirt.’”

According to C.C. Creations, “C.C. Creations will not be selling Super Bowl LIV merchandise to the public. Fans interested in purchasing officially licensed NFL merchandise can shop online through the Fanatics website,” To Shop Click Here.

For an inside look at how the Super Bowl merchandise is created at C.C Creations, see the media player.