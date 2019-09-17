Local business professionals to gather at Brazos Valley Business Summit

The Brazos Valley Business Summit is returning for its second year. The event, hosted by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, is meant to provide locals with new ideas, tools, contacts,

and inspiration to improve themselves and their organizations.

The first summit in 2018 was known as the Business Forum. It featured presentations on a wide range of topics and allowed for plenty of networking opportunities.

Organizers hope to bring back the best parts of the forum on September 26, 2019. The summit will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Chris Westfall will be the keynote speaker.

The Brazos Valley Business Forum is open to anyone who considers themselves a professional in the Brazos Valley. Registration is $125.