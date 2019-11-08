Local business teaching skills to Bryan ISD CTE students

The Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Complex welcomed another local business on its campus this week.

Tucker Concrete taught students the basics of how to pour concrete. The hands-on learning gave the school a new sidewalk in between buildings.

Colton Cook with Tucker Concrete says he wishes this opportunity existed when he was in school.

“The way that this program is equipped, it would have been completely invaluable for me in high school, knowing that you can make an incredible living in the skills field,” said Cook.

These skills are laying the foundation for their careers. Angel Espinoza says he’s already making connections in the real world.

“The last couple of companies that have come down here to teach us things like surveys and what soil goes under foundation, they’ve given us business cards and offered us internships at their companies," said Espinoza.

Cook says it’s a great way to network with folks in the community who are already working in these fields.

"I think this is a cool opportunity for them to really be able to see hey, this is some guy that I can actually work for. This guy's just around the corner," said Cook. "They kind of start to see how important networking is in the industry as well."

Tucker Concrete is one of many local businesses playing a part in helping these students prepare for the future.

"We feel incredibly blessed to be asked to come here and teach this," said Tucker "We're super excited about this program and anyway we can help, we're on board.”