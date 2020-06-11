Local businesses announce employees impacted by COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Brazos County. The Health District announced 26 new cases Thursday.

Some area businesses are also seeing an impact. Several have publicly announced they've had employees test positive, while others haven't shared any information.

Many viewers have reached out concerned about some cases being kept quiet by businesses. It turns out there's not a rule requiring company information on COVID-19 cases to be shared with the public.

Other local businesses have been more transparent about the impact the virus is having. Staff at Mike's Barber Studio in College Station are cleaning during a two week closure. Two of their employees recently tested positive for COVID-19. They shared that information on their Facebook page.

"We just thought it was fair that our customers know what’s going on," said Jeff Urrutia, manager at Mike's Barber Studio.

"Just so they’re not caught off guard or surprised. We just thought it was fair for them to all know what’s going on," he added.

Bear X Daycation Resort also announced Thursday on Facebook they were closed for the day after some staff members were exposed to the virus.

We wanted to know what the requirements are for businesses to notify the public.

The Brazos County Health District said businesses aren't legally required to do that or even contact them.

"With regard to divulging the information, we definitely encourage that," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority.

He talked about some of the inconsistent messages coming from local businesses.

"You know the inconsistency of information, which is why we encourage individuals to share information and be forthright and be transparent...If I'm taking my family somewhere, I’m interested to know what that place of business is interested in. This and looking and doing everything that they can do," said Sullivan.

Local restaurant owner Wade Beckman said it's a challenge for how each business should handle the pandemic. He said they continue working to keep the virus out of his three restaurants in Bryan and have fared well so far.

“I can tell you the independent businesses and fellow restaurant owners, we spent a great amount of time being proactive and putting protocols into place. We know exactly who to contact. We know exactly what steps to follow," he said, as he visited with us inside Shipwreck Grill.

"I think the importance is safety and if there’s a need to be 100% transparent based on anything that a professional or an expert tells you, I think you’re going to see independent businesses make the right decision," said Beckman.

Urrutia had this advice for other businesses impacted by COVID-19.

"If they come across this, just do what the state regulates. Follow the rules and just let your customers know," he said.

The Health District said it will share information about businesses if it's a major public health concern but they are also bound by privacy rules that impact when and how much they share.