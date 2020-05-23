Phase 2: local businesses focus on keeping clean, drawing customers back in

As the second phase of "Open Texas" continues, businesses are re-opening their doors--with adjustments.

For Pie in the Sky Co. in College Station, the number one priority is cleanliness.

"We actually have somebody called a ‘CAP,’ which is our 'COVID Action Partner,' and their sole job is to clean everything every 30 minutes,” said Jessica Landers, general manager at the bakery and cafe.

In addition to constant cleaning, many local employees are wearing gloves and facemasks to work. Corina Deleone, cashier and server for Pie in the Sky, says her workplace is no exception.

"Our new normal is wearing masks all the time, especially when customers are inside of our location, and then also [wearing] gloves all the time," said Deleone.

Landers says the restaurant struggling to bring in customers during the 25% capacity restrictions, but now that 50% occupancy is allowed, she is beginning to see more people walk through the door.

Furthermore, Pie in the Sky--like most local restaurants--is still offering take-out and curbside pick-up service for those who are apprehensive about dining in public.

