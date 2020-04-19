The Payment Protection Program is depleted. What's next?

Federal money from the Payment Protection Program, meant to help businesses that are struggling during the coronavirus, recently ran out.

Local business owner Mike Nugent says that as soon as applications were available, he jumped on the chance to fill it out.

Nugent says it was important for his workers to still be able to pay rent and their bills during this pandemic and that money would have helped, but during the process of applying, Nugent he had a few setbacks.

“My partner passed away after the application was sent in. It turned out they needed his signature, and to make it more emotional, it was my dad. Then, some of the parameters got changed, the questions on the application that we initially got changed, so we had to get a new one,” said Nugent.

He found out his application was approved Friday but is still waiting to get his funds. For others who waited to apply, it's too late, now that the federal fund is dry.

It wasn’t just business owners who had problems, banks providing the money were also tasked with trying to figure out how it all works.

“We have a better idea now what we need for payroll information,” said John Flynn, Regional Manager of Commerce National Bank. “We didn’t have that before, so that was a little frustrating for both us, and the customers.”

At this time, there is no confirmation from D.C. about the second round of funding. That's something lawmakers are still negotiating.

Flynn says they believe that could happen within the next week, and suggests that anyone who missed the first round to have applications and paperwork ready.