Local businesses, nonprofits receive $161,280 from community relief fund

The recipients of Phase II Round I funding from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund have been announced.

A total of $161,280 is being awarded to two nonprofits and 14 small businesses this round.

The relief fund was created to provide funds for nonprofits that assistance to the community and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The funds help nonprofits provide food, rent and more to those affected by the pandemic. Small businesses can use the funds for payroll assistance to keep employees.

Nonprofit grant recipients

• Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

• Twin City Mission

Small business grant recipients

• All the King’s Men

• BCS Air Solutions, LLC

• Bella Capelli

• Brazos Natural Foods

• Bryan Fat Burger

• Caring Transitions

• Evolve Impact Group, LLC

• Frittella Italian Café

• Health for All, Inc.

• Hull’s Texas Legends Steakhouse

• Pickups Plus

• Southwest Homes

• The Strand Hair Shoppe

• University Tire & Service

Instructions on claiming grant funds are sent to recipients via email.

Applications from Phases I and II are continually being reviewed. For more information about future grant cycles and funding periods, the information will be posted on uwbv.org/covid19 on Apr. 25.

So far, a total of $539,980 has been awarded to 10 nonprofits and 45 small businesses in the Brazos Valley. $211,350 of the funds is from the City of Bryan's match grant.

Individuals are not eligible to receive grants from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund. If you are in need of assistance, you are encouraged to contact 2-1-1 Texas by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting 211texas.org for information and referrals to nonprofit organizations receiving grants from the relief fund.

You can donate to the relief fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19.

