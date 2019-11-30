Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday, following Black Friday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become Small Business Saturday, this gives local businesses a chance to shine and show what they have to offer after the Black Friday Madness.

It's part of the Shop Small Movement, which created by American Express 10 years ago.

Catalena Hatters are just one of several family-owned businesses in Downtown Bryan. Scott Catalena is the store manager who says the store is known for handcrafted custom hats; however, that’s not all they have to offer.

“There are other options in town for hats, but we feel that people are really happy to come in, talk to us, see the same faces and know that the money they’re spending in their community is staying here,” said Catalina.

Catalena Hatters aren’t the only store that relies on the community to stay afloat.

Chrissy Sayers is the manager of Bird’s Nest Gifts and Antiques. She says they do have Black Friday sales but it’s hard to compete with box stores around the town.

“Small business Saturday is going to be the boost and that’s our local customers that really do care about supporting these small unique shops, you know it really gets us through our season,” said Sayers.

Reports from American Express state that every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local community.

Saturday, November 30, Downtown Bryan will host its annual Wine and Wassail. Starting at 4 p.m. customers can sip wine while shopping and supporting Small Business Saturday.

