Local businesses prepare for Aggie football home opener

The Aggies are kicking off their 2019 football season Thursday.

Wednesday local businesses started preparing for the fans they will be welcoming.

Staff members at Mo’s Irish Pub say they are expecting a bigger turnout this year due to some perks being offered by Century Square.

“Something great this year that Century Square has provided is they're going to have the garage parking. That's completed. It's five stories,” said Earon Gatlin with Mo’s Irish Pub. “They're going to have a complimentary shuttle service two hours before the game and two hours after the game and it's going to do a pick-up run about every 30 minutes.”

Gatlin says in order to use the shuttle, fans must show a ticket from the parking garage or a receipt from one of the businesses in Century Square.

Just down the road at Aggieland Outfitters, staff members say they expect sales to be booming.

“A ton of these shirts will fly off the rack. I mean you’ll see this whole thing emptied out tomorrow,” said Cole Giest with Aggieland Outfitters.

Giest says football season is something the store prepares for every year, looking for new items they can bring to the fans.

“We’ve been thinking, okay, how are we going to make this football season just absolutely amazing,” said Giest.

In addition to new merchandise on the shelves, Aggieland Outfitters will be announcing the recipient of its $6,000 scholarship winner on game day.

