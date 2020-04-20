Local businesses react to State 7-on-7 Football tournament cancellation

Local businesses are bracing for another economic hit on top of an already difficult situation with COVID-19.

The state's 7 on 7 high school football tournament is canceled. The announcement came on Sunday. The event usually draws tens of thousands of people to Bryan/College Station for three days starting at the end of June.

During the tournament, the fields and grounds at Veterans Park are all packed as high schoolers compete in flag football.

"Typically over the span for the three days, close to about 25,000 people come into our community through those three days. So that’s about a $1.8 million economic impact that we are not going to see necessarily this year," said Kindra Fry, Experience Bryan/College Station President/CEO.

Fry said it's money our community counts on during a slower time of year.

"Our hotels and some of our other businesses are going to notice that it’s not here... 7 on 7 has been here since 1998 with the exception one year when they went to Round Rock and it’s a huge impact for us at the end of June when they come," said Fry.

It's tough news for local restaurant owners like Tai Lee. The food and hospitality industries are already taking a hit due to COVID-19.

"We were hoping some sort of events were going to be held throughout the summer season but you know it is a reality. We understand but I can’t say we’re not disappointed about it," Lee said.

Local hotels also are already having a tough time.

Greg Stafford is the General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and President of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association. Monday afternoon the association gathered to talk about reopening plans, once it's appropriate to do so. Not having the 7 on 7 tournament will also hit them hard.

"It’s been devastating and certainly, we can hardly wait to get our team back. We can hardly wait to get things back moving again... The month of June is going to be challenging," Stafford said.

"7 on 7 and various other youth sports activities are a big part of our summer business," said Stafford.

There are plans for the tournament to be back next year. Experience B/CS said other events are looking at rescheduling. 4-H has canceled their event in June and made it virtual. 4,000 people were expected for that event.

Fry added they are working on attracting other events to fill the void of events like the 7 on 7 tournament.