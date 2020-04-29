Local businesses, venues seek clarification from Governor on reopening terms

Some questions linger after Governor Greg Abbott's latest guidelines to reopen the state came out Tuesday.

Places like dance studios to community pools have been areas viewers have asked questions about.

On Tuesday, BearX Daycation resort in College Station announced on Facebook they planned to reopen their pool.

Now they are modifying their reopening plans after guidance from the city and state.

"We’re actually classified through the Texas pool code as a private pool and the mandate states that public pools are not supposed to open so we thought that because we’re private we’re actually able to open. But how the governor is translating what a public pool is any pool that’s not in a backyard," said Heath Phillips, Bear X Daycation Resort CEO.

Phillips said they plan to open at reduced capacity and will have other sections of the resort open, just not the pool.

Your other favorite swimming spots are also staying closed for now including city pools.

"The governor does specifically call out public pools and so until such time that he relaxes that part of the order, the pools swill remain closed for us. We continue to be ready. We have staff that’s anxious to get the pools back open again," said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Right now Walker doesn't have a timeline for when that will change.

"The governor has been pretty cautious about releasing that sort of information. I think he wants to manage expectations at least," said Walker.

Businesses like dance studios also are looking for guidance when they can reopen.

"I’m going to try to look at what everybody is doing around me and look for suggestions," said Cheryl Montalbano, MCM Dance Studio Owner. "There's just not really a true answer right now."

MCM Dance Studio has been in business for 50 years.

"There's a lot of interaction with the kids and I just don’t feel like it would be a safe time working on choreography," said Montalbano. "There are lifts where people would be touching one another."

For the Bear X Daycation Resort, they are seeing what customers say. Wednesday afternoon they put out a poll on Facebook asking about still reopening Saturday without swimming.

"What do they want to do? They want us to open or do they just really want us to wait until they can get into the water?" said Phillips.

KBTX has been in touch with the Governor's Office all day for more clarification on businesses not specifically mentioned yet. We will keep you posted on what they say.

