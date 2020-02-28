Local children's museum offering fun activities for spring break

Spring Break is right around the corner and if you're thinking of staying in the area during the break, there's plenty to do at The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley.

Each day from March 9 through the 14th, at both 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. the museum will hold what they call an "Experi-Maker" moment.

It's described as a week full of fun by The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley's executive director Ashley Kortis.

"We might be doing a science experiment or we might be doing more of a maker project where we give kids a few materials and see what they can create," Kortis says.

Activities will be aimed towards kids ages two to about 12. These programs come included with the price of admission to the musuem.

The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley is located at 4001 East 29th in Suite #80 in Bryan.