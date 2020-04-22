Local church delivering BBQ on wheels

One local church is mixing two things many Texans love, God and barbecue.

Church leaders at First Baptist Church Navasota say when people in the community began feeling the effects of COVID-19, they knew they had to help.

“We started several weeks ago going around town in Navasota. We were shooting toilet paper rolls out of a pneumatic gun to people. We also wrapped scriptures around the toilet paper rolls. This was when it was harder to find it,” said Pastor Chad McMillan.

McMillan says soon after, they started driving around and preaching in front of homes to offer a sense of togetherness. Then, they tapped into their creativity again to create Barbecue Baptist Church.

They tricked out a catering trailer to cook barbecue for anyone who needed a hot meal and began driving around Grimes County, giving out free meals and praying for them.

“If someone invites us to come, we will come to visit them,” said McMillan. “We believe this is an opportunity for us to show the love of Christ and meet some practical needs. No one turns down good barbecue and we believe this is a great chance to minister to folks during a very difficult time.”

McMillan says he knows a free hot meal won't get someone’s job back or fix a financial problem caused by the pandemic, but he says it gives people hope, and that’s priceless.

“We are not pretending to meet everyone’s needs,” said McMillan. “Getting a roll of toilet paper is helpful. But more than just having a commodity that is difficult to get right now, is the fact that someone cares for them.”

The Barbecue Baptist Church plans to make its rounds six days a week. They are currently by appointment only. To get food delivered to your home or work, McMillan says to call Jeff Nobles (936) 825-4879.