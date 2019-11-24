Local church delivers meals to first responders to show appreciation

Volunteers from a local church spent their Sunday delivering meals to area first responders.

Momentum Church BCS delivered 100 dinner plates to the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M Police Department and Bryan Fire Department station #1.

Pastor Joe Alaniz said the church has put together a Thanksgiving Appreciation Dinner for area first responders for the past four years.

"Thanks to everyone who assisted and showed their love and support to our local first responders," said Pastor Alaniz. "On behalf of the Momentum Church BCS family, we want you to know we are grateful and deeply appreciate your service, loyalty, and professionalism in the calling God has placed over each of your lives."

