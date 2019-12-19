Local church helping families during Christmas

The Agape Christian Center is helping make ends meet for families for Christmas.

Throughout all of 2019, church members have been gathering gifts for their annual toy and clothing drive.

Pastors James and Wanda Turner said they have been doing this for 19 years, and they were encouraged after they went through hard times during the holidays.

"We know how it is, it's a challenging time," said Turner. "There are times when funds are not there, and when we can help meet a need, it makes us feel good as a ministry."

Turner said everyone is welcome, whether you're donating toys or picking toys up, and everything is completely free.

"When you come in, you'll be greeted with a smile and a whole lot of love and Christmas music," said Turner. "We're just enjoying the entire day so that you know that somebody really does care."

The drive will be on Saturday, December 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Agape Christian Center. The address is 305 E 22nd St in Bryan.