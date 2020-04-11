Drive-thru Easter egg hunt offers socially distant family fun

A local church is hosting a weekend-long Easter egg hunt in a new way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&M United Methodist Church in College Station set up a drive-thru egg hunt all around its campus. The community is able to drive into the parking lots, stay in the car, and count the eggs and take pictures.

Pastor Preston Greenwaldt says that he is glad to be able to bring families together to do an outdoors--but safe--game to help them celebrate the Easter holiday.

“Driving around, we are looking around for the paper eggs that are all over the campus, and you can look for those as a family," said Greenwaldt. "It is kind of like the I-Spy game you play when you are driving thousands of miles across the U.S.--which we also can’t do right now."

The drive-thru egg hunt will last until Monday at 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found here.

