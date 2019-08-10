Local church hosts annual clothing drive

The Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan held its annual clothing drive on Saturday.

Tables were piled high with clothes for babies, children, women, and men.

The clothing was donated by the community and free for anyone who attended.

Reverend William Bouse says the event has been going on for over 10 years, starting out with just children’s clothing and has grown ever since.

“We might not be big enough to make a large impact on some of the situations in the world, but we can make an impact here, so that’s what we do,” said Reverend Bouse.

The church says they are looking forward to giving back to the community during their annual chili cook-off the second Saturday in November.

