Spiritual hotline now available for Brazos County residents

It's an interesting new time we're all trying to adapt to and sometimes you just need someone to talk to.

There's now a local Christian-based hotline with prayer volunteers offering a listening ear and prayers for anyone going through challenging times.

The number is 979-361-5790 and the line is open Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jonathan Brooks, the Lead Pastor of Restoration Church Bryan, says he and other local volunteers opened their spiritual hotline Tuesday morning.

"I think as folks are kind of living in this new norm of social isolation, social distancing and shelter-in-place, we've realized that there is a huge need for folks to stay need prayer or if they just need any sort of spiritual help to have that available add to them," said Brooks.

Brooks says they're working on this hotline in conjunction with the Brazos County Health District. He explains how it works.

"Folks will call in, they’ll talk to somebody in the health department and they'll have option one for English, option two is Spanish. Then, the person there in the Health Department will take their basic contact information and then ultimately will connect them to a prayer volunteer," said Brooks.

He says volunteers who live right here in town will be there on the line to listen and encourage callers through these challenging times.

"We're not trying to be professional counselors. I think we want to just provide a listening ear and then we want to provide prayer support for those who need it the most right now," Brooks said.

Brooks also says if you aren't a believer in Christianity, you can still reach out and a prayer volunteer can help you find the best hotline for you.

He added at this time, they're recruiting more prayer volunteers. If you're interested, you're asked to email info@restorationbryan.com