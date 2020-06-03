Local pastors helping congregations process feelings following George Floyd's death

Some church leaders in the Brazos Valley say they are working with their congregations on how to process what happened to George Floyd.

Pastor Tamika Baker at Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan says self-reflection right now is imperative.

“Even though we have been angry, even though we have been sick and lost loved ones, I tell my congregation, don’t let this thing make you bitter. Let it make you better,” said Pastor Baker.

Pastor Baker’s church has been entirely online since March. She says it’s a good thing they’ve been able to reach more people recently because God is an important aspect of healing.

“We’ve got to know that love conquers it all and we have to return back to our first love, which is the fact that God is love. In God there is no failure. There is no hatred. There is only unity,” said Pastor Baker.

Pastor A.C. Clark, III at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station says that unfortunately, what’s going on in the nation is something he has experienced before.

“Everybody is tense. Everybody is heavy-hearted as if they can't believe what happened. Believe it. It's been happening,” said Pastor Clark.

While working through it with his congregation, he says he is feeling torn because he himself is going through the pain as well.

“My heart is bleeding. I am hurting. And how do you prepare to deliver a message to hurting people when you are hurting as much as they are,” said Pastor Clark.

Both say it’s going to take unity and listening for the community to come together and move forward.

“We are all in the same storm but some of us are swimming in the storm and some of us are drowning in the storm,” said Pastor Baker.

“I pray to God that hearts will be changed so that everybody can live together in harmony. Not this discourse we have been living through and living in for far too long,” said Pastor Clark.

