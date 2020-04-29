Local church leaders respond to new state guidelines

Local churches are now left with a decision to make after Governor Greg Abbott released new guidelines this week. Those guidelines included new ways churches are allowed to operate.

Ted Foote, the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, says before the local shelter-in-place order was put into effect in March, they were already practicing safety.

“We didn’t pass the offering plate. We asked people to sit at a distance from each other, so we started with some social distancing practices before it was a directive,” said Foote.

Now, that things are loosening up as Texas slowly re-opens, guidelines on capacity, social distancing, and cleaning practices are how churches statewide are allowed to reopen their doors.

Foote he says they do not plan to open back up quite yet.

“We don’t anticipate things going back to normal as they used to be but if the guidelines are so strict, then we are safer if we try not to gather and just worship remotely,” said Foote.

Brian Miller, minister at A&M Church of Christ in College Station says at this point, they plan to do the same thing.

“For the greater safety of the community but also the safety of the elderly and the other members of our congregation that might have other health conditions,” said Miller. “That does not mean we aren’t having conversations about options. I think everyone is eager to be in close proximity.”

Miller says some of the options they are exploring include allowing small groups to gather for prayer in one of their classrooms, or opening their gym doors for small groups to play sports.

“I think people are eager, I think generally it has also created maybe a yearning for togetherness more,” said Miller.

