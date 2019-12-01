Local church provides food needs to residents of Hearne

For 25 years Pastor James E. Crawford and his wife, Queen Crawford, have called Hearne home.

The couple left Houston where they made it a mission to help the homeless and feed those who needed help and brought that passion to serve to the Brazos Valley.

They started off with self-stocking a food pantry in the Fellowship Hall of the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and now they have a team of volunteers that help distribute food to citizens who need it.

Food pantries like this one have partnered with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to keep our communities strong. You can help out by donating on Wednesday to the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive.

We will have a donation spot in Hearne this year at the Hearne Railroad Depot from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.