Local church raising funds with Mac & Cheese Cookoff

Do you love mac and cheese and believe you are a true cheesy connoisseur?

This weekend you have the opportunity to sample the best macaroni and cheese in the Brazos Valley and all for a good cause.

Lifeline Sancturay is hosting the Mac & Cheese Cookoff from March 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

You can come and sample all of the best macaroni and cheese in the Brazos Valley for $1 a person.

There will be a petting zoo, shopping vendors, games for kids, live music, and much more.

If you think your mac and cheese is up for the test, Lifeline Sancturay is still accepting entries.

All the money raised from this event will go back to the church.

For more information, you can call: 979-587-0387.

Lifeline Sanctuary is located at 17722 Highway 6 in College Station.