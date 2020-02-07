Local church using Black History Month to educate youth

Celebrate Black History Month with St. Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church in Navasota.

The church is holding its annual event celebrating Black History Month. The theme for this year's event is "Educating Our Children on our Past to Prepare them for the Future".

The event will feature local praise dancers, local choirs, poets, and a Black History address delivered by former Prairie View mayor, Honorable Frank D. Jackson.

The program will conclude with a free soul food dinner.

It takes place at the St. Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church on February 16 at 3:00 p.m. The event is free for anyone to join.