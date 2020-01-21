Local churches compete in cook-off benefiting homeless

The non-profit organization Family Promise is getting ready for its 14th annual comfort food cook-off this week.

The organization is raising funds for homeless children and their families in the Bryan and College Station areas. The money raised helps the families move into new homes and anything else they need to make the adjustment.

The cook-off features local churches competing against one another. Some familiar faces from KBTX will be there judging some of the food.

The event takes place on January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church in College Station.