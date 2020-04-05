Local churches get creative for Palm Sunday services

Local churches worked to make the best out of a tough situation for Palm Sunday services.

Father Greg Gerhart at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station says it has been difficult to come together, especially during one of the most celebrated times in the church.

“I really miss the audience, so to speak, the congregation. You get to feed off of that emotion and the feeling in the crowd,” said Father Gerhart.

St. Mary’s has been live-streaming its masses for the last couple of weeks. Father Gerhart says that even with their doors shut, more than 1,000 people watched their live-streamed mass.

“When a crisis happens, people want to turn to God for comfort and hope,” said Father Gerhart.

In Bryan, West Oaks Baptist Church held a special drive-in service Sunday.

“There is an aspect of our faith that involves the gathering together of God’s people, so we are trying to figure out how we can do that but maintain the safety that is necessary,” said Pastor Joshua Loyd.

Cars lined up in the parking lot of the church, as both pastors preached from the front using microphones and an FM radio transmitter.

Both churches say they are getting ready to celebrate Easter next weekend, even if it looks a little bit different than what they had planned.

“We are doing the best we can playing the cards we have been dealt at this point, but we are really looking forward to having everyone back as soon as possible,” said Father Gerhart.

Click here for more information on the Governor's executive order to stay at home and how it applies to religious services.