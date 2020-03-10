Local churches make changes to service as COVID-19 concerns grow

Area churches are making changes to their services as news of the Coronavirus spreads.

Episcopalians, Catholics and other church denominations are looking at ways to reduce illness during this season of Lent and unfortunately: COVID-19.

"We're just prepared to take it Sunday by Sunday and just see where we end up," said Rector Daryl Hay with St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.

Hay said they've stopped serving wine during communion and made other changes in the midst of coronavirus news.

"We are also not passing the offering plates from hand to hand which is what we typically do and then we are encouraging folks at the exchange of the peace to refrain from touching one another, just wave or nod or a slight bow," Hay said. "This is the only time in [my] 16 years of ministry that it' s been at this level."

Just a few blocks away at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Deacon Michael Beauvais showed KBTX the changes local Catholics will notice now after recent guidance from their Diocese in Austin.

"There is no holy water in the fonts and there is just a sign telling us that because of the flu season and the precautions that we're taking that there won't' be any holy water," said Beauvais. "It tends to be for us Catholics a normal reaction, we dip our hands into the holy water and bless ourselves with the sign of the cross."

They've also suspended offering wine during Holy Eucharist and asked people to limit holding hands.

"You're not required to come to mass if you're ill so please stay at home that way everyone else isn't exposed and you're welcome back with open arms when you feel better and come back to mass," said Beauvais.

"I think this is something that all the churches are struggling with and trying to figure out and we're all doing our best as I say to keep everybody safe and healthy," said Hay.

Local churches don't know how long the changes will last.