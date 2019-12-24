Local churches open their doors for Christmas Eve services

Local churches have been prepping for Christmas Eve services for weeks now, and on Tuesday, they opened their doors to the community.

A&M United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Katy Haislet said all of the planning that goes into the services can be hectic.

"You can tell in a congregation on Christmas Eve that there's chaos before and sometimes chaos after," Haislet said.

But when it all comes together, Haislet says it's worth it.

"There's this moment where they get to pause and really focus on Christ coming into the world," said Haislet.

On the other side of town at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Vicar Mark Zondag said they had a service from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. that welcomed international students.

"We figured let's invite them to our church and give them an opportunity to be together on a day that, in our country, we celebrate a very important event, Christmas," said Zondag.

Zondag said the church has been holding this service for 30 years, and he loves seeing international students gather on Christmas Eve.

The Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church also has a candlelight service at 7 p.m. that everyone is invited to.

Haislet said despite all the planning, one thing remains.

"This world can be such a lonely place, and we just want to remind people of the presence of Christ."

Brazos Fellowship and First Baptist of Bryan both have services that start at 6 p.m.

A&M United Methodist has two evening services that start at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.