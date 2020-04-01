Some local churches sticking to virtual services for at least another month

Some local church leaders say they are not planning to change much of what they are currently doing after Governor Greg Abbott declared Tuesday that churches are an essential business during the COVID-19 crisis.

For the last couple of weeks, churches leaders have moved services completely online to help keep their congregations safe. With services typically gathering hundreds of people in a close space, church leaders knew they had to find another way.

“We have had to cancel worship services in order to stay within the guidelines but we are able to worship through live streaming,” said First United Methodist Church of Bryan Pastor Rick Sitton.

Sitton says if it wasn’t for 21st century technology, it would be a lot tougher for his congregation to feel that togetherness that a typical Sunday service brings.

“Gathering together as fellowship to support one another every week is important. too. So we are trying to do that in different ways through social media, phone calls, emails,” said Pastor Sitton.

Pastor Gordon Knight at Christ’s Way Baptist Church in Bryan says they are going to stick with live streaming as well.

“We have had around 600 views of our services and there have been numerous comments of, ‘We are praying for you,’ and ‘We are so glad you are doing this.' So the positives are there, and I am certainly glad people are calling in and texting in to let us know it is making a difference,” said Pastor Knight.

With Easter coming up, one of the church’s biggest celebrations, Pastor Knight says they are looking into having a drive-up service to interact with his congregation a little bit more.

“This certainly is as a church, making us think out of the box and do things differently,” said Pastor Knight.

Both pastors say their doors may be closed but they can be reached on social media, through email and on the phone.

A hotline has been set up for those seeking spiritual guidance. A chaplain can be reached from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week for free at 1-800-921-3287.

