Local cleaning companies working to ease COVID-19 fears

As fears of the COVID-19 grow, local cleaning companies have customers calling them about keeping their places clean. Crews with Molly Maid are cleaning offices around town. They are starting to see new customers and working to calm fears of COVID-19.

"We are seeing for sure an elevated level of concern but not panic," said Marshall Patton, who owns Molly Maid in Bryan.

He shared with KBTX the areas that have the biggest impact for germs

"The high traffic areas and the places where those kinds of bacteria and viruses tend to linger. Where there are multiple people crossing paths, so kitchens for sure, kitchen tables, countertops, sinks, bathrooms," said Patton. "Those are like the hot areas and places that we call our wet work where there's running water so those are the areas where we use our liquid Comet and bleach and things like that and Spic and Span."

Patton says they are proactive in reducing germs that could spread from customer to customer.

"The microfiber cloths, the mop heads, the chemicals that we use they kill 98.9 % of all viruses and bacteria anyway. There's no cross-contamination. Everything that we take into a house is clean. We don't take anything from one house to the other," said Patton. "Our team members are very safety conscious so washing their hands, sanitizer, no dirty towels, no nothing in the house. So there’s very minimal, at best chance, of any cross-contamination."

